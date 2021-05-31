Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cloudy, damp conditions through the holiday

Storm Tracker Radar is active this morning with showers and some embedded rumbles of thunder. This activity will slowly track east through the day.

Cloudy and damp conditions will keep us cooler than average in the 60s. There could be a few spots that don’t make it out of the 50s.

Severe weather isn’t expected today but there will be minor flooding concerns. Some showers could be heavy at times. A steady rain could lead to as much as several inches, most of this will fall today. Monitor low lying and flood prone areas closely. A Flood Watch remains in effect through 7am for the Oklahoma Panhandle.

As a system in the region continues to track to the east there could be a few showers into Tuesday, but rain chances after today aren’t looking too promising.

Clouds will begin to break to the west tomorrow and then in Central Kansas by Wednesday.

As conditions turn drier through mid to late week, high temperatures gradually rebound back into normal 80s.

Skies will begin to turn unsettled again over the weekend. So far, rain and thunderstorm chances are looking slim but they’re still worth monitoring if you have weekend plans.