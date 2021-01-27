Storm Track 3 Forecast: Few flakes early Wednesday, milder winds late week

Our second round of snow is in the process of wrapping up with the bulk of it to our east. There are still some widely scattered areas of flurries but it’ll gradually turn drier as we approach daybreak.

Amounts have ranged from less than an inch to 2.5″. Any additional accumulation will be light. Areas that received some new snow will need to take it slower this morning during the commute due to slick conditions.

Even though everyone didn’t see snow, we’ll all need to bundle up this morning. Temperatures are starting in the freezer and have even dropped below zero to the west. Winds are light but are still enough to generate some dangerous wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for a few of our counties to the west until 10am.

Clouds break and clear from west to east through the day as this system pulls away from us and high pressure builds in. The most sunshine will be found to the west while Central Kansas will still have some stubborn clouds around. Despite the cloud breaks and sun returning it’ll still be a cold day ahead with most highs below freezing.

Skies will continue to clear tonight and by the time we wake up Thursday it’ll be another frigid morning.

There could be some early fog, especially where there’s snow cover. But winds out of the south picking up and lots of sunshine should help take care of it. Windy conditions return tomorrow but those winds will help warm highs closer to normal into the 40s.

The warm-up continues to end the work week as highs reach the 50s. Clouds will gradually move back in through Friday too, signaling our next system on the approach.

This next disturbance will be another quick mover but it’ll mainly be in the form of rain Saturday. The best chance for rain will be in Central and Eastern Kansas, it’ll be drier the farther west you are. Most of the moisture moves out by the evening. But if anything is leftover it could make a brief switch to a wintry mix as temps drop.

We’ll bounce between the low to middle 50s through the middle of next week under a mix of clouds and sun. After a windy weekend, winds will pick back up Wednesday and clouds will increase which may mean another system with active weather.