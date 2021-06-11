Storm Track 3 Forecast: Friday front brings some storms and heat relief

Friday will consist of changes in the form of a chance of storms and some relief from the heat and humidity. These changes will be brought on by a cold front that has sparked severe weather well to our north.

As the cold front moves in we’ll need to monitor the potential for some showers and storms this morning mainly to the north and northeast.

Areas to the north and west will experience gusty winds behind the front. Winds will switch out of the north, bringing some relief from the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s. The warmest areas will be ahead of the front but will also experience a slight drop in temps before sundown.

Through the afternoon and evening, redeveloping storms associated with the front will track between Central and Eastern Kansas, moving north to south. A few storms could be strong to severe. Hail and damaging gusts are the main threats.

Most of this activity will clear out once we get into the overnight. Lows will be more comfortable in the 50s and 60s.

The humidity over the weekend won’t be as oppressive but highs will still be seasonably warm in the in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny and mainly dry through much of the day. A small storm chance will attempt to develop in the Oklahoma Panhandle and Southwest Kansas late Saturday but this doesn’t look likely.

Another storm chance Sunday will mainly be to the west. Days ahead next week are looking dry and warm in the 80s and 90s. Central Kansas will be in the 80s after mid-week but Western Kansas will stay toasty in the 90s.