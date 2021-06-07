Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heating up this week with isolated storm chances

The weather story this week will be heat, humidity, and isolated storm chances. Starting with a chance of rain and rumbles because some may greet you as you head out the door this morning. There are some waning showers to the west but there could be some new showers and storms by sunrise around the Kansas/Oklahoma line south of Wichita.

Activity in Oklahoma could spark these isolated pulsing storms from mid morning and into the afternoon, mainly in the Wichita Metro and points east.

This chance continues through the afternoon with a few more pop-ups being possible. Highs will be warm in the 80s with a few low 90s to the west under partly cloudy skies.

Any activity on Storm Tracker Radar while the sun is up isn’t expected to be severe. Tonight a stronger storm will be possible to the west. Gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain, and lightning are the main storm threats.

Storms west will fizzle out through the overnight. A shower or storm will remain possible farther east but chances look slim. Lows will only dip into the 60s.

An early shower or storm will be possible again Tuesday in South Central Kansas with an isolated chance to the north and west.

These rain chances will be spotty and not everyone will take part, but what everyone will experience is the heat and humidity. We’ll continue to warm through the 80s and 90s. Highs will near the triple digits to the southwest on Thursday.

We’ll shave off a few degrees late week and over the weekend but temperatures will still feel summer-like. The latter part of the week also looks mainly dry but keep in mind that a storm could be around.