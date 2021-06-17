Storm Track 3 Forecast: High heat keeps a tight grip on Kansas

Some showers and storms to the east will dive south this morning. A shower or storm could skim some of our easternmost counties but most of us will stay dry. A front to our north will be the focus for our storm chances over the coming days.

We’ll be ahead of the front today which means we’ll heat right back up. We’ll see more highs in the triple digits this afternoon. A Heat Advisory will be in effect to the north through 8pm. Please remember to stay hydrated, take periodic breaks if you have to be outside, look before you lock, and don’t forget about your furry friends.

With triple digit highs likely, there are many areas that will get close to or even break today’s record highs.

Skies will stay sunny and dry until we get into the evening hours. A shower or storm is possible to the northwest again into the overnight.

Most of this rain should fizzle out through the rest of the overnight. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

The front will hang out across Northern Kansas but most of us will still be ahead of it. We’ll go back into the oven to wrap up the work week. Highs Friday will be in the triple digits and 90s. Relief will be slow to move in as the front wobbles across the region over the weekend.

The position of the front Friday will be important because this is where we may see some storms develop late in the day and by the evening.

We’ll have to monitor the evening and overnight hours for storm potential through the weekend too. A stronger storm capable of gusty winds and hail will be possible to the northwest Saturday night.

High temperatures take a dip into the 80s early next week but will quickly rebound to toasty 90s by mid-week.