Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hit or miss showers around, more sun and drier late week

Rain won’t be as widespread or significant today but some showers, sprinkles, and mist will still be around as conditions stay unsettled.

Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning, a few of our counties to the north are under a Dense Fog Advisory through 9am.

Skies will be mostly cloudy again today but more breaks in the clouds will develop to the west. Clouds and damp conditions at times will keep highs cooler than average in the 60s to 70s. However, this will still be an improvement compared to the last couple of days.

There’s a slightly better chance for some isolated rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. The chance of a severe storm is low. A Marginal Risk of hail and wind skims some of our westernmost counties where an impulse could bring a stronger storm across the Kansas/Colorado line. This chance will be from late afternoon to evening.

A slim chance of rain lingers through the night but most of us should stay dry. Lows will dip into the 50s to 40s.

Any rain around Wednesday will be even more isolated with more sun able to break free from the clouds. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out Thursday but this chance will be confined to South Central Kansas. As conditions gradually turn drier with fair skies, highs will warm through the 70s and 80s into the weekend.

We’ll have a nice, warm, quiet start to the weekend on Friday before more clouds start to move in. Skies turning mostly cloudy over the weekend and into early next week will lead to rain and thunderstorm chances returning.