Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot week ahead, storm chances remain slim

A cluster of storms in Nebraska is tracking to the south and southeast. They’ll impact a few of our counties to the north this morning but will also weaken as they track into the area. A leftover shower may try to reach I-70 all the way into midday.

A few clouds will filter into the area too as rain gradually fizzles out but skies today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will heat back up into the 90s. The humidity will be noticeable but will also remain in check and won’t be oppressive.

Another chance of storms tonight will mainly impact areas to the north and west. This will be an isolated chance but still needs to be monitored closely because a stronger storm capable of large hail and damaging winds will be possible.

Most of us will stay dry again as lows dip into the 60s.

We’ll quickly heat back up into the 90s Tuesday. A random shower or storm will be possible but chances remain slim.

Widespread highs in the upper 90s to triple digits could prompt some heat alerts Wednesday and Thursday. Please keep in mind that it’s going to get hotter over the coming days. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothes, limit strenuous activity outside, and don’t forget about your pets.

A front moves in by the weekend and will cool us down a bit. The most relief will be north of I-70 but highs will still be seasonably warm in the upper 80s to low 90s the farther south you are. The front will hang around through the weekend and could spark a few showers and storms.