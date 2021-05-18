Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe risk with Tuesday storms

Our latest round of storms has reached portions of Central Kansas but hasn’t been holding up too well. They will continue to break down through sunrise.

A shower or storm could still be around through the first part of the day but a better chance for scattered storms will redevelop during the afternoon.

These new storms will need to be monitored closely and could begin to develop as early as midday. Hail and gusty winds are the main storm threats. To the east, the threat of an isolated tornado is low but not zero.

The humidity will be noticeable and help fuel storms. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

A few storms linger through the evening but the overnight doesn’t look as active. Even though a shower or two could survive the night it will gradually turn drier. Mild lows will mainly be in the 50s. There will be some spots that will be a couple of degrees warmer or cooler.

The chance of a storm will be slim into Wednesday afternoon but then pick back up closer to evening, especially to the west. We’ll also need to monitor the potential for an isolated severe risk of hail and wind to the southwest.

Another isolated severe risk will skim points farther west Thursday but the day will start with a few showers and storms between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Any storms that we experience over the coming days could be capable of heavy rain. Another inch to two inches or more through the end of the work week may not seem too significant but there has already been some flooding so that threat should be monitored closely too.

It’s looking more likely that rain chances will continue into next week. Stronger south winds late week will draw in warmer air and also more humid air which will help fuel more storms.