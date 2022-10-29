Cloud cover is increasing this evening, starting to cover most of eastern Kansas. Clouds will only continue to build as we head throughout the night.

A few sprinkles will be possible tonight in southcentral Kansas, but most will stay dry. Those who see more cloud cover this evening will also see warmer temperatures overnight.

Clouds will blanket central Kansas and help trap the heat, keeping lows in the 40s tonight. Western Kansas will fall back into the 30s by the start of the day tomorrow.

Clouds will be the main story across the Sunflower State tomorrow. A random shower or two remains for southcentral Kansas throughout the day tomorrow. Rain will be more miss rather than hit as most will stay dry.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s across the region for Sunday. A very mild way to wrap up the weekend with highs nearly on par with our seasonal average.

Halloween will be a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. By the time trick-or-treating kicks off around 6 PM, temperatures will be in the 60s.

Halloween will be the start of our warming trend. Highs reach back into the mid-70s for the middle of the week, giving us a summer-like feel for the beginning of November. Temperatures retreat into the 60s by the weekend as our next cold front arrives.

With our next cold front comes rain chances. Showers will start to pick up Thursday night into Friday. Showers look to linger for central Kansas through Friday evening. The timing and placement of the rain with this boundary will become more exact as we head into the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Lo: 46 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Hi: 66 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of sprinkles. Lo: 44 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll