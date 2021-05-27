Storm Track 3 Forecast: More severe weather possible Thursday

Storms from last night continue to sweep through some of our northern and easternmost counties. There are also some new storms to the south and southwest that developed early this morning. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main storm threats right now.

A Flash Flood Watch to the northeast is set to expire at 7am. A Flash Flood Warning will be in effect through 11:30am for Marion County due to reports of multiple roadways underwater in the area of Lost Springs. Flash Flood Warnings are also in effect for Morris, Geary, and Lyon counties until 9am.

The storms bubbling to the south and southwest and a boundary will likely spark some new storms today. The Kansas Oklahoma line and South Central Kansas will need to be monitored closely.

The best chance of a strong to severe storm will be during the afternoon and early evening hours. All forms of severe weather are possible again but the greatest risk has shifted farther south and east.

Storms will keep drifting south and east through the evening and most of us should be in the clear after sundown. Lows tonight will be noticeably cooler for everyone.

While a shower or storm can’t be completely ruled out, most of us will get a break from active weather into the holiday weekend. Don’t let your guard down though, chances will begin to pick back up by Sunday. Anyone who has outdoor plans for Memorial Day should have a plan B and be prepared to bring the gathering inside.