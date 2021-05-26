Storm Track 3 Forecast: Next severe threat develops late Wednesday

Wednesday will be another weather aware day. Northern Kansas and Southwest Nebraska have been upgraded to a Moderate Risk of severe weather. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will all be possible later today.

Currently, an isolated shower or storm will be possible early this morning but most of the area will start the day dry. Don’t let your guard down despite the quiet start to the day.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect to the east through 9am.

We’ll see more sun than what we’ve seen over the last few days. Skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be stronger, especially west, and they’ll also be out south which will send highs into the 80s. A spot or two southwest could touch the low 90s.

Once we get into the afternoon there’s a small chance of an isolated shower or storm but our next severe threat will likely kick off after 3pm or 4pm to the west.

These storms will track west to east through the evening. While the greatest risk of severe weather will be to the north, strong storms could reach as far south as Dodge City, Pratt, and Wichita.

Most of this activity will move out during the overnight but there could still be some trailing showers and storms around.

We’ll have to monitor the potential of heavy rain too. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect this evening through Thursday morning for Geary County.

Thursday will also be a weather aware day. A boundary will be draped across the region and spark another round of strong to severe storms.

It will take the morning and early afternoon for any Wednesday night leftovers to move out. During the afternoon and evening, new storms will develop from Northern Oklahoma to South Central Kansas. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

There could also be an isolated stronger storm to the west before activity fizzles out overnight.

So far, severe weather isn’t expected Friday but we’ll still have to monitor the potential for storms over the holiday weekend. Highs will cool down into the 70s.