Storm Track 3 Forecast: Showers and storms continue into Monday

Heavy rain to the west that continued to fall during the night is tapering. Flash Flood Warnings have been allowed to expire but many Flood Warnings remain in effect.

Some storms to the west could flare back up after mid morning and into the afternoon. The chance of rain today doesn’t look as good for Central Kansas but there could still be a few showers and storms around. Highs will be in the 70s and 60s.

While heavy rain will continue to be a big concern, the threat of large hail and damaging winds will go back up this evening. First to the southwest and then the potential for a stronger storm or two will spread into more of the area into the overnight. Storms should gradually weaken from there.

Tuesday will start mild with a few leftover raindrops around.

A better chance of scattered storms develops by the afternoon and one or two could be strong to severe with hail and gusty winds into the evening.

This trend continues Wednesday. A few leftovers early in the day and scattered storms ramping back up late in the day with an isolated severe risk.

Hail and wind continue to be the main threats but the threat of flooding will need to be monitored too. There’s potential for another inch or two, locally more will be possible as the end of the work week approaches.

Moisture keeps streaming in all the way through the weekend. These impulses will keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast into next week. Stronger south winds later this week will also take us from the 70s into the 80s.