Storm Track 3 Forecast: Slim rain chance mid-week, temps on the rise

Most of us will start the day dry but there are some leftover storms to the southwest that have survived the night. They’re non-severe and will slowly keep drifting to the southeast. Most of this activity will be out of the area by mid morning.

Despite the dry start for many of us, the ground is still moist and winds have been light. This will allow patchy dense fog to form so commuters should still be aware.

More of the area will see cloud cover break and see partly cloudy skies. Some more sun will help highs warm into the 70s.

Similar to yesterday, daytime heating will help fuel the potential for some pop up showers and storms during the afternoon. This activity will linger into the evening but any showers and storms should wane and fizzle out after sundown as they lose their energy.

Lows will dip into the 50s and we’ll start Thursday partly cloudy to mostly clear. Another slim chance of a few afternoon pop ups will be confined to South Central Kansas and Northern Oklahoma.

As winds switch out of the south, this will help highs warm into the 80s starting Thursday. We’ll continue the warmer trend without much of a cool down ahead.

The weekend starts dry and warm with some more sun on Friday. Skies gradually turn unsettled again over the weekend. A chance of showers and storms returns mainly to the southeast Saturday and then impacts more of the area by late Sunday, including Western Kansas.