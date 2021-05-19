Storm Track 3 Forecast: Staying unsettled through mid-week

There are a few lingering showers around early this morning but most of us will experience a dry commute. Where it’s dry, be on the lookout for some patchy fog.

After another mild start in the 50s and 60s, highs will warm into the 70s. This warmth along with some more humidity will support more storms today.

Storms are most likely from midday through the afternoon and into the evening.

As storms initially develop and move in to the south these will have to be monitored closely. One or two could be capable of hail and strong wind gusts.

There won’t be as many showers or storms around during the overnight and they’ll be weaker too. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday rain and rumbles will be to the east and west. A stronger storm or two will develop in Colorado and could sneak across the state line into Western Kansas by evening. Hail and wind will be the main threats.

Highs will warm into the 80s by Friday and we’ll continue this warmer trend into next week.

Warm, humid conditions will fuel more storm chances possibly through the middle of next week. However, these chances look to be more hit or miss so it’s important to keep an eye on Storm Tracker Radar so a storm or downpour doesn’t catch you off guard.