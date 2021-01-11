Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures on the warm up before a blustery cooldown

Temperatures are on the warm up! Even though we are starting in the 20s this morning, this afternoon will feel very comfortable in comparison. Temperatures top out in the upper 40s and low 50s today.

A high pressure system will clear out yesterday’s clouds. Sunshine will fill the sky and southerly wind will help temperatures to warm. We have entered a dry pattern that will continue until the end of the work week.

A disturbance comes through on Thursday that will kick off the late week cool down. A sprinkle or two could accompany this cooldown, shower chances do not look impressive right now.

This will also bring strong northerly wind along with it. A very blustery Thursday will lead into a cooler Friday and Saturday.

Several opportunities out west will bring rain and snow chances surrounding the weekend.