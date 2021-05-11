Storm Track 3 Forecast: Unseasonably cool and a chance of rain lingers

Showers have moved back in and are stretching through Western and Central Kansas. Temperatures are above freezing in Northwest Kansas and wintry weather has stayed on the Colorado side. There could still be a rain/snow mix that tries to sneak across the state line this morning.

Our best chance of chilly showers today will be during the morning and afternoon hours. As we progress through the day the amount of showers around will gradually decrease.

Clouds, rain around, and a northeasterly wind will keep us cooler than average in the 40s and 50s.

Anyone attending the home opener for our Wichita Wind Surge will want to have on long sleeves or a jacket. Even though the evening is looking drier, a shower still can’t be completely ruled out.

This slim chance of rain will linger through the night and lows will be chilly in the 30s and 40s.

Clouds hang around Wednesday but any showers around will be isolated. Clouds will break Thursday and it will turn drier.

As rain chances decrease and we dry out, it will also begin to turn warmer. Stronger south winds by the start of the weekend will send highs through the 70s and even into the 80s.

However, our winds won’t only pull in warmer air but more moisture too. We’ll feel it in the form of more humidity. This moisture will interact with another front and storm system to spark showers and storms. We’ll need to be aware through the weekend, especially from late afternoon into the night.