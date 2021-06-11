Storm Track 3 Forecast: Watching for strong to severe storms this evening

Midday Forecast Update

Those east of I-135 have a good shot at some stronger storms this afternoon. An advancing cold front will be the main driver helping fire a complex of storms this afternoon and lingering through the evening. The SPC upgraded Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood and Lyon counties to an Enhanced risk for severe weather, with the Wichita area included in a slight risk. The enhanced risk will likely be the focus area for storms to really blossom and become stronger.

Given the abundant amount of energy available over Eastern Kansas today, large hail is a concern, as well as damaging winds. We cannot rule out a tornado in this situation, but it is not the main threat.

Timing will likely be a little later, after 4 pm for NE Kansas and through the late evening as this complex pushes from north to south.

As this front pushes through Kansas today, those out west will see cooler conditions with dry air (low 80s). Those of us in Wichita and South Central Kansas will see warm and humid conditions (near 90) before the front passes through late tonight.

We’ll stay warm for the weekend, but humidity levels should drop at least a little bit. It will be night and day different for most of Western Kansas with very dry air into the weekend. Highs stay slightly above average for a good chunk of the forecast.