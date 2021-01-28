Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter temps loosen grip and a wet weekend system

High pressure has built into the region to give us fair skies today. There will still be some stubborn clouds between Central and Eastern Kansas this morning but these areas should see some clearing as the day goes on.

We’ll have to monitor the potential for some patchy freezing fog this morning, mainly to the north and west of Wichita where there’s snow on the ground. Should any fog develop it could create slick spots so we’ll need to continue to be cautious on the roadways this morning.

Winds have switched out of the south but it’s another frigid morning with bitter wind chills. The southerly flow will help us get out of the freezer later today. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, which is still chilly but not as cold as what we’ve been experiencing.

You’ll notice the winter cold loosening it’s grip tonight too.

Winds will be gusty at times and send even warmer air our way to kick-off the weekend with widespread highs in the 50s expected Friday. A few more clouds will begin to move in tomorrow too ahead of our next system.

Late Friday night a chance of rain will develop and turn into a likelihood by Saturday across Central and Eastern Kansas. Some rumbles can’t be ruled out but severe weather isn’t expected. It’ll be drier the farther west you are.

Saturday will also be very windy as this system moves through. Late in the day a brief wintry mix can’t be ruled out as moisture departs. Colder air will filter back in on the back side of the system to make this possible.

We’ll dry back out by Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun but it’ll be a few degrees cooler. We’ll rebound back into the 50s by Monday. Then we’ll need to look ahead to another system that will blow in the middle of next week, possibly bringing some more wet and wintry weather to the area.