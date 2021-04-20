Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry weather causes slick conditions Tuesday morning

Snow continues to fall and some bands could develop into brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow. Most amounts so far have ranged between 1″ and 3″ with some locally higher totals. Snow covered roads have been reported in portions of Central Kansas like Great Bend and Ellsworth near I-70. This morning’s commute will require some extra time.

Additional amounts could total around an inch over the next few hours. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through 10am.

Most of the winter weather will track to the east by midday and clouds will begin to break. Any sun we’re able to see during the afternoon will melt some snow.

A weak impulse will track into the area to the north and could bring a rain/snow shower to areas near the Kansas/Nebraska line late in the afternoon and into the evening.

If the winter weather in late April isn’t enough, today will also be the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the 40s.

We’ll have to worry about more freezing temperatures tonight. We’ll drop back down into the 20s and 30s. Freeze Warnings will be in effect during the night and through Wednesday morning.

Mid-week looks much drier for many of us with the exception of a rain/snow shower being possible to the west. A better chance for showers develops Thursday and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Rain and some rumbles will continue through Friday and then we’ll dry back out by early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will gradually rebound and we’ll turn unseasonably warm by early next week with highs in the 80s in the forecast.