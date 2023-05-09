WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Storms with strong winds rolled through Wichita on Tuesday, causing damage and downed power lines. The storms also caused a tree to fall on a house in Riverside, trapping one man.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of North Forest.

The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says the man was not injured.

WFD says the tree “tweaked the structure enough” to keep the door in what appeared to be an apartment on the second floor of the building from opening. Crews extended a ladder and helped the man to the ground.

Two of the homes in the neighborhood were without power due to downed power lines. The power lines also caused a small fire.

