WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A nonprofit is working to increase literacy in the Wichita area.

Storytime Village has been installing “Little Free Libraries” in underserved neighborhoods for over nine years. It is bringing its latest in a series of additions to Urban Prep Academy near 25th Street and Hillside.

The way it works is simple. You find a book in the library and if you like it you keep it. Then you put a different book in.

“It’s an opportunity for us to educate the community, especially our youngest ones about sharing, about sharing something that you love,” Prisca Barnes, the found and CEO of Storytime Village, said.

The goal is to encourage literacy and reading by providing an easy way for children to read books.

“Installing little free libraries helps the community, helps the schools, helps everyone to have access to books and it’s just a way of creating community engagement and getting books into the hands of everyone in the community,” Barnes said.

The plan is to bring little libraries to four more communities in Wichita.