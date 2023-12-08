WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A stream advisory for Four-Mile Creek in Wichita has been rescinded after an E. Coli scare, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday.

The advisory was initially released on Dec. 5 for the stream that runs east of Kansas Highway 96 between points near 21st Street North and Crestview Country Club near 13th Street.

It was the result of a wastewater overflow that elevated levels of E. Coli that initiated the advisory.

Water samples show no health risk associated with the stream, the KDHE says, and are deemed safe for secondary contact like wading and livestock use.