WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A wire that broke off a power pole caused a major power outage at New Market Square in northwest Wichita.

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, power has been restored.

Evergy said crews were on scene and power would be restored soon, and their website said it would be 2:30 when the outage was resolved, but later showed “Re-evaluating situation.”

The outage map now shows no affected areas in the vicinity of New Market Square.

An Evergy spokesperson said there was a structural failure at a pole.