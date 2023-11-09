WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A structure fire claimed the life of one person in Stockton on Thursday.

A news release from the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office says the Stockton Fire Department was called to a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Search and rescue found one person inside the structure.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office has been called to assist the Stockton Fire Department and Rooks County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Additional information will be released at a later time.