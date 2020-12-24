Struggling theater owner eagerly awaits stimulus package

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The road has been long for many local businesses, but as the pandemic trudges on, the new stimulus package is renewing hope. Jessie Grey is the owner of Flying Pig Improv, a local comedy theater in Wichita. Since the pandemic began, her doors have closed — and opened — and closed again.

“The COVID Circle just kept getting smaller and smaller. And the degree of separation between us and it just got so tight. So, I made the decision in October to close the studio down again,” said Grey. Having to close her doors has put a hefty financial strain on her business. Grey said that she has not received any aid since the pandemic began.

“I am one of those businesses that sort of slipped through the cracks on every kind of aid that came towards anybody else,” said Grey. She did not apply for a loan in fear of coming out of this pandemic in debt. Now with a second stimulus package on the horizon, Grey hopes aid is on the way.

“It’s critical, because the drop in income, the things that make the heater work, and the lights go on and just simply having a door to unlock. It’s not free,” said Grey.

