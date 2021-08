MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — USD 408 announced today that a student at Marion Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says parents of students with close contact have been notified via phone call, text, and/or email with directions and options on the upcoming school week. The district is asking if your child is showing symptoms, please do not send them to school.

USD 408 does offer COVID-19 testing for any student in the district at Marion Elementary.