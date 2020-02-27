Student taken into custody following Bucklin school threat

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ford County Sheriff’s Office said a student in Bucklin was taken into custody following an alleged threat.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, the Ford County Sheriff received information about a possible shooting threat. Deputies learned a student made comments about shooting up the school.

About 50 minutes later, deputies located the student, and he was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said he is facing aggravated criminal threat charges. Charges will be made by the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

The Kansas State Department of Education, in cooperation with the Kansas Highway Patrol, has a school safety hotline at (877) 626-8203. Online reports can be made at accesskansas.org/kbi/crimereportmappage.

