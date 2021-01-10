Students back to class?: Wichita Board of Education could decide Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Board of Education will meet tomorrow to talk about bringing kids back to in-person learning this month. Andrea Herrera spoke Sheril Logan, President of the Board of Education to give us a look at what parents could expect.



Although nothing can really be carved in stone at this point, Sheril Logan says leaders at USD 259 feel ready to be back in-person with the students. School nurses and social workers have started to get vaccinated and with fewer COVID-19 cases in the district staff members feel it could be time to come back. How and when that could happen will be decided tomorrow.

“You know whether that will change within the next few weeks that’s anybody’s guess, but you have to take a point in time and that’s what we are going to do on Monday.

We have never been in a pandemic before, and yes, it is a little risky it’s new territory that’s a reason we watch those numbers so closely,” said President of the Wichita public Schools Board of Education, Sheril Logan.



If students do return to in-person learning the board would like to have elementary school kids back in some capacity this week and middle school by January 25th.

