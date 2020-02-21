Students compete to design Army’s next UAV

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Building the Army’s next generation Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. It’s a lofty goal for some Wichita State students, but it’s one they are going for. Six student teams will compete against each other to build the Army’s next UAV. The final three groups will be selected in March after demonstrating their models and portfolios.

“It’s a program where we are inviting student teams to put together a sub system for the next generational UAV for the army,” said Aero Space Engineering student, Spencer Lueckenotto.

Fire Point at WSU is working hand in hand with Army professionals to create new aircraft drones. The students will work in three different categories , air frame, energy or lift.

“So the whole program is set up almost as if you’re creating a business and you have these different groups work together and make a one UAV,” said Technology Colaboration Manager, Stephen Cyrus.

At the end the groups will present, explain and demonstrate their UAV models to the professionals.

“You see that idea from a project come from an idea on a white board to something that is being covered by these national media outlets,” added Lueckenotto.

