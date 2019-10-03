Successful mental health program for Wichita students receives more funds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – More Wichita students will soon get the mental health help they need.

Wednesday night, the Sedgwick County Commission approved funding to continue the Mental Health Intervention program inside USD 259 schools. This is being added to funds already received from the State.

The program is a partnership between COMCARE of Sedgwick County and the district. It debuted last year and helped about 700 students.

COMCARE says by having the services at school it allows them to reach students that might never get the help they need. They help students dealing with depression, anxiety, life transitions, or even suicidal thoughts.

COMCARE Director of Rehab Services, Shantel Westbrook, says the program offers more than weekly counseling sessions.

They also reach out to parents in their home, teach skills, and focus on prevention by identifying potential problems with students before issues become serious.

“Is this making a difference? and data from year 1 definitely showed yes. It’s making a positive impact in grades, on attendance, on behaviors”, said Westbrook.

According to the data from USD 259 and COMCARE during the 2018-2019 school year they saw:

66% of students in the program showed improved attendance

68% showed improved behavior

52% showed improved academics

Westbrook says by adding two new campuses this year, they are hoping to reach at least 800 students.

LATEST STORIES: