Suit alleges student allowed to remain after sexual assault

HOYT, Kan. (AP) – A lawsuit alleges that a Kansas student was allowed to stay in school after sexually assaulting a classmate, even though he was facing charges for other sex crimes.

The Kansas City Star reports that the student’s father filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court. The suit says the Royal Valley School District was aware that the classmate already had been charged in March 2016 and August 2017 with sex crime when the girl reported that she had been raped at school in November 2017.

The suit says she was forced to transfer to get away from her attacker, who pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of sexual assault in her case. He initially was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery.

Superintendent, Aaric Davis says he can’t discuss pending litigation.

