Summer flooding pushing water and sand into homes

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – After above average rain totals in May and June for the Wichita area some homeowners are still dealing with the after effects of flooding.

The initial flooding happened in Mid-June, but since then, sand has started coming in with that water.

The Kane family says, in the nearly 30 years of living in Haysville, they’ve never had issues this bad.

They say the water table continues to rise with more rain, only costing them more money in repairs and maintenance.

After going to city, county and state officials for help, the Kanes say they’re exhausted.

“When we first saw the sand coming from underneath the tub, we had a floor fan in here to try to push it under the stairs,” says Susan Kane. “But then the floor started sinking in the sand.

This also leaves Susan concerned about long term issues that may affect their home. “What is this going to do to my foundation and my footings in the home? When you lose this much sand, what’s going to give away upstairs?