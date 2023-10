SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a horse that was found in Belle Plaine Township Thursday.

According to the SCSO, the horse was found near the intersection of East 130th Avenue North and North Hydraulic Road.

The horse appears to be an Appaloosa. It is white with brown spots all over its body.

If you are the horse’s owner or know the owner, the SCSO is asking you to please call 620-326-2884.