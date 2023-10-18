WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is advising some residents to evacuate while crews work an “anhydrous leak.”

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office says to avoid the area between Morris and Milan roads from Kansas Highway 160 north to 40th Avenue.

The area is northeast of Argonia and just northwest of Milan.

The post says crews are working as quickly as possible to get the area evacuated and under control.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to update this as more information is available.