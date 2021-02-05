Super Bowl baby! Yes, it’s a real thing for these Chiefs fans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The theory behind Super Bowl babies is simple: a city sees an uptick in births roughly nine months after their team wins football’s most coveted trophy. Although there is no official data that has proved this theory, some couples have been able to identify their baby as a result of this phenomenon.

Emma and Ben Higgins watched the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl last season and instead of going downtown to party with friends, they headed home to celebrate themselves.

“We just went back to our place. And we had been having fun that night so we kept the fun going, and here we are,” said Emma. Their baby girl was born in late October, roughly 40 weeks after the Chiefs won the game.

The couple wasn’t planning on getting pregnant. “Yeah it was a total surprise to us,” said Ben. However, they are grateful that their daughter entered their lives when she did. “Especially for kind of a crazy year it has been a really bright spot for us,” said Emma.

This Sunday, the family plans on watching the game with close friends and are hoping the Chiefs run it back. They assured me however, that if Kansas City does win, they will find a different way to celebrate.