Super Bowl LV Live Updates: Chiefs vs Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, Fl. (KSNW) — The game started off slow for both teams with each failing to score on their opening possession.
Kansas City would get on the board first when kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 49-yard field goal.
Tampa Bay would come back quickly when Tom Brady finds Rob Gronkowski for the short touchdown pass. Buccaneers lead 7-3 after the first quarter.
After a Chiefs’ punt, Tampa Bay drove down the field and looked like they were going to go in for a touchdown, but the Chiefs’ defense stepped up and stopped the Bucs on four down to force a turnover.