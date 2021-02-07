Super Bowl LV Live Updates: Chiefs vs Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

TAMPA BAY, Fl. (KSNW) — The game started off slow for both teams with each failing to score on their opening possession.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan perform the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Kansas City would get on the board first when kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 49-yard field goal.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) is congratulated after kicking a 49-yard field goal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Tampa Bay would come back quickly when Tom Brady finds Rob Gronkowski for the short touchdown pass. Buccaneers lead 7-3 after the first quarter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammate Mike Evans (13) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

After a Chiefs’ punt, Tampa Bay drove down the field and looked like they were going to go in for a touchdown, but the Chiefs’ defense stepped up and stopped the Bucs on four down to force a turnover.