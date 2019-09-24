Superintendent Dr. Deborah Hamm, announces she is retiring

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW)– Superintendent Dr. Deborah Hamm, announced she is retiring at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Hamm has been the superintendent of USD 373 since July 2012 and has sustained different roles in the district. Dr. Hamm has also been an adjunct professor at Wichita State University since 2018.

“Newton is our home,” Dr. Hamm said. “I’ve enjoyed serving this community as a teacher and administrator. I will miss working with the staff and students. However, I am excited to be able to spend more time with my family.”

Dr. Hamm’s involvement in the community doesn’t stop at her work with USD 373. She has served as president of the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Rotary Club. Hamm also serves on the Newton YMCA board and the Mirror board. She is also a member at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church.

LATEST STORIES: