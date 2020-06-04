Supporters ram coronavirus plan through Kansas Legislature

Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Clayton, left, D-Overland Park, confers with House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, during a break, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the House chamber at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawmakers are working on legislation giving them some oversight of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Supporters of a bipartisan plan to give Kansas lawmakers some oversight of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s response to the coronavirus pandemic have rammed it through the Republican-controlled Legislature Thursday.

The Senate voted 26-12 for a bill containing a plan negotiated by Kelly and her staff with top Republican legislators. Supporters allowed no debate, cutting off any chance for opponents to amend the bill after the House passed it Wednesday night.

Governor Kelly has pledged to sign it. Republican critics do not think the bill would go far enough to prevent coronavirus-related lawsuits against nursing homes. Some Democrats complained it went too far in shielding businesses from lawsuits.