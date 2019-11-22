Suspect ends chase with police outside Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vehicle chase between suspects and police ends in the most convenient location possible, directly outside Sedgwick County Jail.

The Wichita Police Department arrested 40-year-old Ian Dwyre of Augusta on charges of fleeing and elude, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia, and other multiple traffic charges.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday, two WPD officers attempted to stop a 2019 white Chevy Pickup at US-HWY 54 and Rock Road. Dwyre, the driver, refused to stop, accelerated and fled from officers.

A vehicle pursuit between Dwyre and police ensued. Police utilized a tire deflation device in an attempt to disable the vehicle.

The chase ended when Dwyre’s vehicle stopped outside of the Sedgwick County Jail. He was arrested and booked into jail without further incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.