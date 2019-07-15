Suspect speeds from DUI checkpoint, crashes into 3 cars, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police arrested a man who they say drove away from a DUI check point Sunday night and caused a crash.

They say Michael Tejeda, 19, attempted to avoid the check lane on 200 S. Washington.

When police turned on their lights and sirens, they say Tejeda sped away on Douglas, made a U-turn, ran a red light and crashed into a Ford Fusion. He then hit two parked cars.

Both Tejeda and the driver of the Fusion had minor injuries.

Tejeda was treated, released and booked into Sedgwick County Jail for suspicions of flee and elude, aggravated battery and possession of marijuana.