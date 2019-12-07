Suspected fugitive leads police on chase, arrested at Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspected fugitive is in police custody after ramming a squad car and leading police on a chase.

Officers from the Violent Crimes Community Response Team were looking for a wanted fugitive known to be in the area of the River Walk Apartments near South Broadway and East Marion Road.

Wichita Police say the area had been under surveillance as a known location for the suspect.

The suspected fugitive appeared from a vehicle sometime before 6 p.m. Friday. As officers approached the suspect to make an arrest, the alleged fugitive then tried to elude officers by vehicle.

The suspect backed a vehicle into a Wichita Police Leuteinant’s squad car, before taking off on foot.

The suspect hopped a fence and ran to a nearby Walmart located at South Broadway and West Pawnee. Off-duty officers working in a security capacity at the retailer took the suspected fugitive into custody.

The suspected fugitive has multiple warrants in Sedgwick County, as well as one from Arkansas.

The suspect is at a local hospital being treated.

“The suspect is at the hospital at this point. He complained of ingesting some narcotics, so he is just being examined right now,” said Sergeant Dan Harty.

The Lieutenant who was in the vehicle struck by the eluding fugitive received medical attention and was released without any injuries.

