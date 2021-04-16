Suspension of court deadlines nearing end in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The clock will soon be ticking on deadlines and time limitations in Kansas courts that have been suspended for more than a year.

The suspension will end Thursday, April 15. Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert put the suspension in place, taking effect March 19 last year.

The pandemic was the cause behind the change, but now officials hope things can start to get back to normal.

“With vaccinations the way they are, and sort of returning, at least to some levels of activity across the state, that most people would be able to now meet those deadlines,” Luckert said.

It has allowed statutes of limitations to be extended and motions and responses in trials to be filed later. This was an effort to make sure people didn’t lose their chance to be heard in front of a judge.

“That means litigants will have to meet those deadlines, or they run the risk of losing certain rights,” Luckert said.

She said the change will increase the paperwork for courts, but a good amount of work has been happening throughout the pandemic.

“There may be some actions that have not been filed because of this, and so people need to be aware now that they may need to meet that deadline if they were waiting, but generally, I think most people continued to try to move their cases along,” Luckert said. “Kansas has done a good job through our court system of resolving disputes even over the last year.”

Some exceptions will stay in place to prevent large numbers of people from gathering in a courthouse at one time.