CHERRYVALE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Canadian company has announced plans to create a sustainable aviation fuel facility in Montgomery County.

Azure Sustainable Fuels says it plans to build a production facility in Cherryvale. The company says they began a FEED study in June that is nearly complete. FEED stands for Front End Engineering Design, which is the final step after a conceptual design or feasibility study has been completed.

In a news release, Azure says they hope to have completed the FEED study by 2024 with a final investment decision by 2025. If they move ahead, the target date for the facility to open and begin production is in 2027.

Around 1,500 construction jobs are expected to be created, with around 150 permanent employees to operate the facility. The plant would produce approximately 135 million gallons per year of renewable fuels, primarily for the aviation industry.

The Montgomery County Commission approved tax incentives for the company, including a 10-year property tax exemption and an exemption on sales tax on construction materials and labor, during their Dec. 18 commission meeting.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring this project to Kansas,” says Douglas Cole, CEO of Azure, in a news release. “Our project combines advancements from the aviation sector with the strength of the agricultural community while relying on the skills and expertise of the oil and gas industry. We believe that our project would help to enhance Kansas’ rich aviation history and create a significant number of new construction and high-quality operations jobs. A project of this scale would not be possible without the support of local authorities, including the Montgomery County Commission.”

Azure says the use of feedstock to create sustainable aviation fuel will reduce emissions by up to 80% when compared to traditional fossil-based jet fuel. The company says replacing traditional fuels with sustainable fuel will allow for the reduction of emissions without the need to alter or redesign current airplane fleets.

For more about Azure, visit their website.