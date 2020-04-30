SW Kansas counties prepare for a lift in the stay-at-home order.

FINNEY CO., Kan. (KSNW)- Positive Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Southwest Kansas, which has some concerned about lifting the stay-at-home order.

The three counties experiencing large peaks in coronavirus cases are on standby as Governor Laura Kelley looks to address the stay at home order.

Seward and Ford County haven’t made direct plans but officials said they are waiting for the Governor’s directions to be able to move forward.

As for Finney County, officials voted to open businesses in Finney County if the stay-at-home order is lifted. Commissioners said they plan to get the local economy back up and running but by following the state mandates.

“It’s important for the workers that are employed by that business, it’s important for that person who owns the business,” said Finney County Commissioner Lon Pishny.

With the recent peak in positive Coronavirus cases, many say this can be a concern.

“The guidance that we’ve seen on a national basis has been to look for a decrease in that positive curve before fully opening,” said Finney County Commissioner William Clifford.

While things are still in the planning stages, Finney County officials said they are being proactive, while keeping the community’s health in mind.

They said they hope the Governor’s decision will allow local governments’ mandate with assistance from the state.

“I’m not sure what that whole announcement will be tonight but i’m hopeful,” said Pishny.

Each county will meet Monday to create a plan and move forward depending on the Governor’s decision.