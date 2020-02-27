SW Kansas farmers are hoping for more rain to help crops

LAKIN, Kan. (KSNW) -Recent storms brought some moisture to Southwest Kansas, but the need is still great.

“The Southwest corner of the state, there’s about 9 counties that have not had their adequate share of rain,” said farmer Gary Millershaski.

Farmers are happy to see the recent rain because of the top-soil getting the moisture, but the problem is the subsoil needing more, so farmers can have a chance at producing an average crop.

Officials say the amount of wheat planted has been a 100 year low. Farmer Matt Crist said it was too dry for him to plant some of his winter wheat.

“We made the decision to go ahead and drill a wheat crop in hopes that it would come up, other ground there was just no subsoil profile, so we just abandoned hope there,” Crist said.

Many farmers said it’s not too late for their crops, staying hopeful more rain will be coming soon.

“If we get a good rain, or even a good snow, a lot of this wheat that’s not looking the best right now could bounce back,” Cristi said.

“So, you’re saying there’s a chance right now.” said Millershaski.

