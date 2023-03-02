SWAT team on scene of standoff on Seneca between 1st Street and 3rd Street (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The SWAT team in Wichita is on the scene of a standoff that has closed part of Seneca just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff says a bondsman was trying to take a wanted man into custody in the 300 block of N. Walnut St. when the man threatened to shoot him. The Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office were called in.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says they are not sure if the man is armed.

Seneca from 1st Street to 3rd Street is still shut down. Police ask you to avoid the area.

KSN will continue to provide updates on this situation as they are made available.