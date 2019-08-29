SWAT team searches for evidence after Garden City homicide

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -The SWAT team and Finney County officials searched for evidence at the home of Pedro and Sergio Arroyo, who were arrested following a homicide last week.

The teams arrive around 9 am, and officials said SWAT arrived due to the threat of possible violence.

“Because of the severity of the crimes and the person we were dealing with necessitated the need for the SWAT team to execute the warrant,” said Finney County Undersheriff, John Andrews.

On August 20th, responding to a call about a suicidal person, authorities found 25-year-old Gerardo Ramirez dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Sergio Arroyo and 24-year-old Pedro Arroyo.

Both were booked into Finney County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. In addition, Pedro Arroyo was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and Sergio Arroyo was booked for several suspected drug related offenses.

Undersheriff Andrews said the investigation is still ongoing.

