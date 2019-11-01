Sweet treat: Residents at Goddard senior living community host trick-or-treaters

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – 73-year-old Linda Jobe and several dozens of residents at Dove Estates Senior Living Community in Goddard spent their Halloween passing out candy to kiddos in costumes.

“I’ve never seen this many kids in my life in one place,” said Jobe excitedly. “It gives them a nice safe place to come and trick-or-treat and out of the weather.”

A chance to trick-or-treat indoors but the real treat is the interaction between the young and old.

“The smiles and the costumes and it’s just the little kids,” said Jobe. You know we don’t get to see little kids too often.”

“I like the old people because I just think they are just cute,” said Eva, a trick-or-treater.

“It was fun getting out and getting to see the residents,” said Katie Barrientos who brought her family. “It’s Kade’s first time trick-or-treating so we had a good time.”

It didn’t take long for a line to form out the door and the candy to go quickly.

“They’ve had to refill me several times,” said Jobe laughing.

“We’ve had to run several times to the store to buy more candy,” said Jill Steiner, Managing partner of Dove Estates. “We started with at least six bushels of candy and I think we’re about at 10 bushels right now.”

The kids leave with their baskets filled with candy and in return, filling residents’ hearts.

“It makes my week!” exclaimed Jobe.