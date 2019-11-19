Syracuse sit-in continues following racist confrontation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) – A sit-in protesting a string of racist incidents continued Sunday at Syracuse University.

Dozens of students began the protest Wednesday in response to racist graffiti found in a dormitory.

The latest incident took place Saturday night when members of a fraternity allegedly used racial slurs against an African-American student.

That incident prompted the university to suspend all fraternity social activities.

“I was surprised at first, but it kept on happening. I got used to it,” says freshman Fatouma Tabroy. “I know it’s bad, I shouldn’t get used to it, but it happens so often.”

