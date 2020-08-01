Syracuse teen gone missing, Hamilton County Sherrif asks public for help

SYRACUSE, Kan. (KSNW) – Your help is needed to locate a missing Syracuse girl last seen at her home early Saturday morning.

Keayra Bliss is 5’2, 130 pounds, and 13 years old. Her birthday is on September 21, 2006. Bliss has brown hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and dark-colored shorts.

The last photo is from Sunday and most up to date! Any info contact Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office at 620-384-5616.

